Home>>
Trailer: welcome to their distinctive yet beautiful world
By He Zhuoyan (People's Daily Online) 10:55, April 29, 2021
They might not be able to see everything,
They might not be able to hear everything.
Darkness and silence have never dampened their passions to seek the light and sound through every means possible, not to mention, their life-long perseverance.
They have continued to endeavor to understand music in their own unique and extraordinary way.
Welcome to their distinctive yet beautiful world.
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bronze tree sculpture excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins basically restored
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Cultural strengths
- One pandemic, two cultures
- China publishes photocopies of Dunhuang's ancient Tibetan literature
- Festival of Thai Pongal held in Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Acrobatic rendition of "The Swan Lake" staged in Fuzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.