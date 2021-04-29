Trailer: welcome to their distinctive yet beautiful world

They might not be able to see everything,

They might not be able to hear everything.

Darkness and silence have never dampened their passions to seek the light and sound through every means possible, not to mention, their life-long perseverance.

They have continued to endeavor to understand music in their own unique and extraordinary way.

Welcome to their distinctive yet beautiful world.

