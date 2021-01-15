Festival of Thai Pongal held in Colombo, Sri Lanka

People make a colorful design "Kolam" during the festival of Thai Pongal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 14, 2021. People celebrate Thai Pongal during the harvest season to thank the sun for giving them a good harvest. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Wenchang: China’s space city honoring the heritage, launchi…
American-style democracy faces backlash
China must drive growth through scientific, technological i…
Thorough inspections before real-combat flight training
Chinese chipmakers eye global glory