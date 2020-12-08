Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Thai Air Force to use aerial drones over natural borders to detect illegal crossings

(Xinhua)    10:40, December 08, 2020

BANGKOK, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Royal Thai Armed Forces on Monday said more drones will be flown over natural borders between Thailand and Myanmar to detect illegal entries in the lead up to the New Year festive season.

Air force drones will be used on aerial patrols along the border with Myanmar, especially over natural crossings, to detect illegal border crossers and prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Maj-Gen Chakrapong Chanpengpen of the Royal Thai Armed Forces' Security Emergency Situation Operations Center.

He said other than drones, other measures also included installation of more surveillance cameras and barriers such as barbed wire fences to limit the number of entry points.

Near the border, combined teams of police, military and defence volunteers are posted to conduct searches of vehicles, he said.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Monday reported that a total of 38 COVID-19 infections, linked to Thai returnees from Myanmar's Thachilek township, have been reported so far in seven provinces, with Chiang Rai having the most at 26.

At least five of the infected have sneaked into Thai soil to flout quarantine rules.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York