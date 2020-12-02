Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Tourists visit Frost Magical Ice of Siam in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

(Xinhua)    16:18, December 02, 2020

Tourists visit the Frost Magical Ice of Siam in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2020. The Frost Magical Ice of Siam, covering an area of 30,000 square meters, is kept at a temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


