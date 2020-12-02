Tourists visit Frost Magical Ice of Siam in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Tourists visit the Frost Magical Ice of Siam in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2020. The Frost Magical Ice of Siam, covering an area of 30,000 square meters, is kept at a temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
