Aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2020 shows a commercial street entitled "Xi Da Jing 1919" in Zhongzhan District of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. Wangfeng Mine, located in Zhongzhan District of Jiaozuo City, was exploited in 1919 and has a history of over 100 years. In recent years, local authorities have transformed the century-old mine into a tourism and cultural park with industrial elements to make full use of the industrial relics. (Photo by Feng Xiaomin/Xinhua)