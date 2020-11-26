Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2020 World Industrial Design Conference held in Yantai

(Xinhua)    09:24, November 26, 2020

Visitors view the model of a carrier rocket maritime launch system at an industrial design exhibition during the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2020. The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference is held from Nov. 25 to 29 in Yantai. The conference also includes an exposition of China's top industrial designs, with over 800 domestic companies showcasing over 1,000 exhibits of new technology, new design and new products. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York