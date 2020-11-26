2020 World Industrial Design Conference held in Yantai

Visitors view the model of a carrier rocket maritime launch system at an industrial design exhibition during the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2020. The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference is held from Nov. 25 to 29 in Yantai. The conference also includes an exposition of China's top industrial designs, with over 800 domestic companies showcasing over 1,000 exhibits of new technology, new design and new products. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)