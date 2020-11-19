Wuwei City of Gansu develops edible fungus industry to increase local income

Staff members work at an edible fungus processing company in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 17, 2020. Wuwei City has made great efforts to develop edible fungus industry in recent years, helping the locals increase income. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic…
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, ai…