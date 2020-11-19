Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Wuwei City of Gansu develops edible fungus industry to increase local income

(Xinhua)    08:35, November 19, 2020

Staff members work at an edible fungus processing company in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 17, 2020. Wuwei City has made great efforts to develop edible fungus industry in recent years, helping the locals increase income. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)


