Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Sichuanese culinary skills competition held in Sichuan

(Xinhua)    09:33, November 17, 2020

A contestant cooks during a Sichuanese culinary skills competition hosted by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York