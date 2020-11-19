Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: man checks production of pickled bamboo shoots at "Luosifen" company

(Xinhua)    09:25, November 19, 2020

Li Yongguo checks the fermentation of pickled bamboo shoots at a workshop of a "Luosifen" company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2020. Li Yongguo, 41, used to be a bamboo grower in Baise of Guangxi. He came to Liuzhou in 2008 and started making pickled bamboo shoots as a business. More than ten years of experience in making pickled bamboo shoots makes him pretty sensitive towards the smell of pickled bamboo shoots. He can even distinguish the quality of bamboos shoots simply by smelling them. Pickled bamboo shoots are an indispensable ingredient of the river snail rice noodles or "Luosifen" in Chinese, which is a specialty of Liuzhou. The rice noodles in recent years have become popular and Li is being hired to work at a "Luosifen" company thanks to his unique sense of smell. His daily work is to distinguish and report the quality of pickled bamboo shoots. Li Yongguo, who is confident about his work and his ability, is very proud of his profession. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York