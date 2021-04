Bronze tree sculpture excavated from Sanxingdui Ruins basically restored

This photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows the bronze sculpture of a tree excavated in 1986 from the Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)



Sanxingdui is believed to be a remnant of the Shu Kingdom dating back 5,000 years in the region. More than 1,000 national treasures, including gold masks, bronzeware, jade tablets, ivory pieces and a sacred tree, were unearthed in 1986 from two sacrificial pits at the ruins.