People visit Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan
(Xinhua) 09:20, April 05, 2021
People visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province on April 4, 2021. The major discoveries made recently by archaeologists at the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site in Sichuan have triggered wide interest among the general public in China, and many of them chose to visit the Sanxingdui Museum during the three-day Qingming holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)
