Rooftop transformed into shared garden in Chengdu
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A rooftop garden is built atop an old residential building in Chongqing, Aug. 5, 2022. Residents of 60 households demolished the illegal facilities built on the rooftop and transformed it into a 1,100-square meter shared garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.