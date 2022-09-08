Languages

Thursday, September 08, 2022

Girl wows social media with beautiful take on Chinese traditional dance

(People's Daily App) 14:45, September 08, 2022

A 10-year-old girl has drawn many fans with her fluid and beautiful performances of classical Chinese dances. Click on the video to see what the excitement is about.

(Video provided by Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

