Girl wows social media with beautiful take on Chinese traditional dance
(People's Daily App) 14:45, September 08, 2022
A 10-year-old girl has drawn many fans with her fluid and beautiful performances of classical Chinese dances. Click on the video to see what the excitement is about.
(Video provided by Kuaishou)
