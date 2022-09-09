Home>>
Incredible Chinese lion dance
(People's Daily App) 16:46, September 09, 2022
Lion dance is a form of traditional dance in Chinese culture in which performers mimic a lion's movements in a lion costume to bring good luck and fortune.
Click on the video to feel its charm!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
