Languages

Archive

Friday, September 09, 2022

Home>>

Incredible Chinese lion dance

(People's Daily App) 16:46, September 09, 2022

Lion dance is a form of traditional dance in Chinese culture in which performers mimic a lion's movements in a lion costume to bring good luck and fortune.

Click on the video to feel its charm!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories