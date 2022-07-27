Street dance group aged 45 to 71 in Henan goes viral online

Xinhua) 08:59, July 27, 2022

Zhang Ruifang of Huo Mei Gui dance group practices in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Despite their age, they are full of energy when dancing. They practice every week and share the videos online. Now they have more than 50,000 followers on the short-video sharing platform. Many of the followers are young people.

Through persistent practice, they dance better and better. They have performed in many television programmes, and even participated in an international street dance competition.

The name of the group Huo Mei Gui just represents their positive spirit. Street dance keeps them mentally young and they hope that they can keep dancing. (Xinhua/Li An)

Teacher gives instructions to Hou Yanli of Huo Mei Gui dance group during the practice at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Yu Qinhua (L) and Zhou Fang of Huo Mei Gui dance group practice in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Members of Huo Mei Gui dance group have a rest during the street dance practice in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Yu Qinhua, Zhou Fang, Yan Xi'e and Gao Jingwen (from L to R) of Huo Mei Gui dance group practice in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Hou Yanli (1st R) of Huo Mei Gui dance group practices at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Members of Huo Mei Gui dance group prepare to take video clips in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Yan Xi'e (3rd R), Zhou Fang (2nd R) and Zhang Ruifang of Huo Mei Gui dance group practice at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Members of Huo Mei Gui dance group have a rest during the street dance practice in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 21, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Hou Yanli (1st L) and Yan Xi'e (2nd L) of Huo Mei Gui dance group practice at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Yu Qinhua of Huo Mei Gui dance group practices at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

Ma Gaixiang (R) of Huo Mei Gui dance group practices at a street dance studio in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 19, 2022. In Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, there is a female street dance group Huo Mei Gui (meaning Fire Rose). Founded in 2008, the group now has 16 members of 45 to 71 years old.

