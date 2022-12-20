Traditional handwoven craft: xiabu

(People's Daily App) 14:24, December 20, 2022

Xiabu, or "the fabric of summer," is a traditional Chinese handwoven fabric made of ramie, used to help people feel cool and comfortable and also ward off the heat and humidity.

Click on the video to learn about its weaving process.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

