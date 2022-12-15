18-month-old 'god of longevity' greets great grandma

(People's Daily App) 16:17, December 15, 2022

A mother from Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, dresses up her 18-month-old son as Shouxing, the god of longevity, to entertain the boy's great grandma on her 80th birthday.

(Video source: Douyin)

