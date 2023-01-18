We Are China

Li Bingjun elected governor of China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:54, January 18, 2023

GUIYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Bingjun was elected governor of southwest China's Guizhou Province by the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The 14th Guizhou Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

