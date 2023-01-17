We Are China

Li Lecheng elected governor of China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 13:23, January 17, 2023

SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Li Lecheng was elected governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.

The 14th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

