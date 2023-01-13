China's Liaoning targets 5 pct GDP growth in 2023

People have fun in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

SHENYANG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province is eyeing economic growth of about 5 percent in 2023, according to the ongoing annual session of the provincial people's congress.

Liaoning aims to increase its 2023 fixed-asset investment, total retail sales and foreign trade by 10 percent, 7 percent and 6 percent, respectively, said Li Lecheng, the governor who delivered the government work report at the session on Thursday.

Dubbed China's "grain barn," Liaoning aims to produce more than 24 million tonnes of grain in 2023, Li said.

The province is also expected to create more than 450,000 jobs and keep its urban unemployment rate under 5.5 percent in 2023, according to the work report.

