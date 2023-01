We Are China

Liaoning witnesses booming tourism income with variety of ice-snow tourism activities

Xinhua) 09:54, January 05, 2023

People have fun in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Liaoning Province has rolled out a variety of ice-snow tourism activities to boost its winter tourism industry.

During the three-day New Year holiday, Liaoning received about 6.27 million tourists, with tourism income reaching some 4.804 billion yuan (about 698 million U.S. dollars).

A couple poses for pre-wedding photos in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a lantern fair in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists playing on snow tubes in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows a fireworks show staged at a scenic spot in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Tourists play on snow tubes in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows people enjoying ice-snow activities in Shenyang Olympic Sports Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows a lantern fair in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People visit a flower exhibition in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People have fun in Shenyang Expo Garden in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2023 shows tourists playing on snow tubes in Shenyang Olympic Sports Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

