Languages

Archive

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Home>>

Zhao Gang elected governor of China's Shaanxi

(Xinhua) 13:09, January 17, 2023

XI'AN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Gang was elected governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.

The 14th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories