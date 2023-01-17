Home>>
Zhao Gang elected governor of China's Shaanxi
13:09, January 17, 2023
XI'AN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Gang was elected governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.
The 14th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
