Zhao Gang elected governor of China's Shaanxi

January 17, 2023

XI'AN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Gang was elected governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.

The 14th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

