Pic story of solar technology company in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 10:50, September 30, 2022

Workers work at a workshop of LONGi Solar Technology (Xixian New Area) Co., Ltd. in Xixian New Area, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2022.

The company's efficient monocrystalline cell project with an annual production capacity of 15 gigawatts was put into production on Wednesday.

The project is expected to reach its full production capacity in 2023 generating an annual output value of about 30 billion yuan. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

