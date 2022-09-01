Home>>
Northern Shaanxi's Xintianyou folk songs
(People's Daily App) 16:36, September 01, 2022
Xintianyou is a genre of folk songs from the mountains of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. These songs require a clear and sincere voice, showing the simplicity and mellowness of traditional Chinese culture. This video shows the heartfelt singing of a man in Shaanxi.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Sun Aini and Li Peitian)
