Northern Shaanxi's Xintianyou folk songs

(People's Daily App) 16:36, September 01, 2022

Xintianyou is a genre of folk songs from the mountains of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. These songs require a clear and sincere voice, showing the simplicity and mellowness of traditional Chinese culture. This video shows the heartfelt singing of a man in Shaanxi.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Sun Aini and Li Peitian)

