View of prehistoric site Shimao ruins in NW China

Xinhua) 09:48, August 07, 2022

An archeologist works at the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 6, 2022.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An archeologist shows a needle made of bone excavated from the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 6, 2022.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows a view of the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows a view of the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows a view of the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Yang Yimiao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows a view of the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows needles made of bone excavated from the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An archeologist cleans recently-excavated stone carvings at the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 6, 2022.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows stone carvings excavated from the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Yang Yimiao)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows the reinforcing wall at the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Archeologists measure a recently-excavated stone carvings at the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 6, 2022.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2022 shows part of the Shimao ruins, an important prehistoric site in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shimao ruins, located in Shenmu of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were a neolithic city built about 4,300 years ago and abandoned roughly 300 years later during the Xia Dynasty (2070-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty in China described in historical chronicles.

Over the past 10 years, excavators have uncovered a stone city with immense fortifications and sophisticated infrastructure, thousands of luxurious artifacts and a 230-foot-high stepped pyramid.

"The site's early date and peripheral location were surprising since Chinese civilization was thought to have first developed in the Central Plains around 500 years after Shimao's founding," read an article in the Archaeology journal. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)