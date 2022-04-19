In pics: hometown of crested ibis

Xinhua) 16:34, April 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2022 shows a kiwi fruit orchard in Yangxian County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Yangxian County, dubbed the "hometown of the crested ibis", has boosted its green economy to create a good habitat for crested ibis while developing the economy. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

