PV company in Shaanxi increases R&D investment to improve intelligent production
A staff member works at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The company's monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory in Xi'an produced nearly 400 million cell wafers in the first quarter of 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
A staff member checks a cell wafer at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows cell wafers at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Smart robots work at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Staff members check cell wafers at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
A staff member checks a cell wafer at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Staff members work at a monocrystalline silicon solar cell factory of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2022. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a leading PV company in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has increased its R&D investment to improve intelligent production and material storage while maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
