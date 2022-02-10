Infographic: China's spending on R&D reaches new high in 2021

China's spending on research and development (R&D) hit a new high in 2021, with total expenditure on R&D amounting to about 2.79 trillion yuan, up 14.2 percent year-on-year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

After deducting price factors, China's R&D spending in 2021 rose 9.4 percent year-on-year. The ratio of R&D expenditure to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 2.44 percent last year, an increase of 0.03 percentage points over the previous year.

China’s investment in basic research reached 169.6 billion yuan in 2021, accounting for 6.09 percent of the total R&D expenditure, up 0.08 percentage points from the previous year.

