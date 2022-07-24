In pics: scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, NW China's Shaanxi Province
Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a camping spot in Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
