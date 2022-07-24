We Are China

In pics: scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, NW China's Shaanxi Province

Xinhua) 10:24, July 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows a camping spot in Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2022 shows the scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

