Village transformed by fine arts in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:27, July 19, 2022

A villager passes a wall painting in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 5, 2022. Faculty and students of the Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts have been working with artists to transform villages by practicing their profession. Such transformation, combining rural tradition with modern lifestyles, turns plain grain fields and farmhouses into places of interest that promote rural culture and rural tourism. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists listen to an concert at an open air theater in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 12, 2022.

Tourists take a rest at the Home of Artist in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 5, 2022.

Tourists take a rest at the Home of Artist in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 5, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows a view of Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Pepole visit a village history exhibition in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 5, 2022.

Photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows a manually decorated water tower in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Villager Wang Yan poses for a photo in front of his portrait on the wall in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 6, 2022.

Tourists dance in an already harvested wheat field in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 12, 2022.

Barista Shen Hongyi (L) brews coffee for tourists at the Home of Artist in Caijiapo Village, Huyi District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on July 5, 2022.

