View of Xinlian village in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:45, June 14, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the view of Xinlian village in Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Xinlian village, an immigrant village of Dongling Reservoir, is planned, designed and built in a unified style. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

