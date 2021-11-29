Young man in China's Yunnan decorates village walls with 3D paintings

(People's Daily App) 15:36, November 29, 2021

Liu Zhicheng from Lijiang, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, went viral for his 3D paintings on the old wall in villages.

Liu said that traditional Chinese cultural factors, such as Chinese opera, gave him much inspiration and he hopes his work can blend into the surroundings.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

