Painting with red wine
(People's Daily App) 14:42, November 15, 2021
Ren Taotao is a Chinese fashion illustrator who specializes in painting with red wine. Her portrait creations are spontaneous and imaginative. Click on the video to see how to paint a beautiful portrait using red wine.
