Paintings become cash cow in village in east China’s Zhejiang province

People's Daily Online) 15:00, August 31, 2021

Paintings by farming artists have been transformed into a cash cow in the Yudong village of Quzhou city in east China’s Zhejiang province.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

Last year, the farming village’s painting industry generated revenues of over 15 million yuan (about $2.32 million), leading to big jumps in farmers’ per capita income.

Yudong is hailed as one of the most renowned painting villages in China and about half of its 800-plus villagers are farming painters. The farmers’ paintings feature bright colors depicting the harvest and the villagers’ happy lives.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

Local residents started painting in the 1970s, according to Zheng Limin, a representative farming painter and president of the farmer painting association in the village. A growing number of people have become painters since then. In addition to paintings, the farmers now also sell copyrights and related cultural and creative products.

Due to the thriving farmer painting industry, the village has boosted the development of its catering, homestay, and other sectors in recent years, attracting nearly 150,000 tourists annually.

