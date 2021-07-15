Park in Wuhan dresses tree wounds with paintings of cute animals

People's Daily Online) 15:31, July 15, 2021

A child looks at a painting of a squirrel over a tree wound in a park in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. (Photo/Xiao Mingyu)

Recently, a park in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, came up with an innovative way of treating tree injuries - painting cute animals over the damaged parts.

The animal paintings blend in naturally with the trunk wounds, and have attracted many visitors due to their vividness.

The paintings also have a protective purpose, according to Deng Yuqing, the painter and a graduate from Hubei Institute of Fine Arts.

Deng said that she dressed the wounds by painting them with environmentally friendly pigment that won’t bring any harm to the trees, which could otherwise hinder the process for the wound tissues to develop.

This approach is a departure from the traditional method of protecting the wounded trunks, said a staff member of the park, adding that tree wounds were always treated with lime or cement in the past.

The practice is expected to be introduced to more parks in Wuhan in the future.

