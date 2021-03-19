Home>>
Famed oxen painting featured on new stamps
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:40, March 19, 2021
China Post will issue on March 20 a miniature sheet featuring the famous Tang Dynasty (618-907) painting, Five Oxen.[Photo provided to China Daily]
China Post will issue a set of five stamps and a miniature sheet on March 20 featuring the famous Tang Dynasty (618-907) painting, Five Oxen.
The stamps show the rich details of the five oxen depicted in the eighth-century scroll painting, allowing people a glimpse of the artistic height of the Tang empire, as well as its emphasis on agricultural development.
Now in collection at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Five Oxen was attributed to Han Huang, a chancellor, aristocrat and artist who specialized in painting figures, domesticated animals and rustic landscapes.
