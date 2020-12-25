Chinese folk painter promotes ancient mural painting techniques

Folk painter Yao Shulong in Shijiazhuang, in north China’s Hebei province, has promoted ancient mural painting techniques to wider public audiences through exhibitions, lectures in colleges, and free trainings over the past years.

When he visited Pilu Temple in the province at age six, the murals in the temple had him deeply captivated.

In 2006, he began to use ancient mural painting techniques, including line drawing, coloring and powdering to make replicas of the murals on paper. So far, he has managed to make life-size replicas of the murals spanning more than 200 square meters.