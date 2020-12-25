Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Chinese folk painter promotes ancient mural painting techniques

(People's Daily Online)    13:44, December 25, 2020
Yao Shulong draws a painting in his studio in Xinhua district, Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei province, Dec. 23. (Photo/Xinhua)

Folk painter Yao Shulong in Shijiazhuang, in north China’s Hebei province, has promoted ancient mural painting techniques to wider public audiences through exhibitions, lectures in colleges, and free trainings over the past years.

When he visited Pilu Temple in the province at age six, the murals in the temple had him deeply captivated.

In 2006, he began to use ancient mural painting techniques, including line drawing, coloring and powdering to make replicas of the murals on paper. So far, he has managed to make life-size replicas of the murals spanning more than 200 square meters.


