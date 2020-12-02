China's post-90s girl presents Gobi beauty with rock art painting

(Photo/Chinanews.com)

Zhou Wenlu, a post-90s girl from Jiayuguan city of northwest China's Gansu province, is an inheritor of rock art painting, a traditional art form created with rocks, sand and gravel picked from the Gobi Desert, showcasing the beauty of the Gobi.

Beginning to learn about rock art painting after graduating from university, Zhou started with the basic studies such as rock selection and shape splicing.



Sheng Aiping, Zhou's mother, is also a rock painting artist and has worked in the field for over 20 years.

"I inherited my mother's skills...but I still want to make some more bold breakthroughs," Zhou shared, adding that compared to her mother's Chinese-style rock art paintings which embodies the artistic style of her generation, she has created more fashionable and simpler paintings, catering to the preferences of young people.



At present, Zhou’s works involve four themes: beauty, animals, flowers and cartoons. She said that she will continue to innovate the art form in the future, so that more art lovers can enjoy the heritage.