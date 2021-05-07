Painted parking spots gain popularity in North China's Changchun

Ecns.cn) 15:07, May 07, 2021

A worker paints on the floor of a parking spot in Chuangchun, North China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2021.(Photo/China News Service)

They will paint various cartoon pictures on the parking spot according to a customer's requirement, said a personnel of the local painting studio. This novel graffiti is becoming popular among the youth.

