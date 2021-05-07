Home>>
Painted parking spots gain popularity in North China's Changchun
(Ecns.cn) 15:07, May 07, 2021
A worker paints on the floor of a parking spot in Chuangchun, North China's Jilin Province, May 6, 2021.(Photo/China News Service)
They will paint various cartoon pictures on the parking spot according to a customer's requirement, said a personnel of the local painting studio. This novel graffiti is becoming popular among the youth.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Aerial view of S China's Haikou
- China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during May Day holiday
- Flower economy blooms in Guizhou
- Egrets seen at park in California
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.