Monday, September 27, 2021

Oil painting exhibition on Tibet held in Lhasa

(Ecns.cn) 14:17, September 27, 2021

A visitor appreciates a Tibet-themed painting at the Natural Science Museum in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

The 4th oil painting exhibition displaying the magnificent landscape and local people's life in Tibet was kicked off on Sunday. The 10-day event will display more than 80 paintings altogether.


