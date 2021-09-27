Home>>
Oil painting exhibition on Tibet held in Lhasa
(Ecns.cn) 14:17, September 27, 2021
A visitor appreciates a Tibet-themed painting at the Natural Science Museum in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Gongga Laisong)
The 4th oil painting exhibition displaying the magnificent landscape and local people's life in Tibet was kicked off on Sunday. The 10-day event will display more than 80 paintings altogether.

