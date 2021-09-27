Tibet Museum receives 12 antiquities, artworks retrieved from overseas

Xinhua) 08:43, September 27, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A collection of 12 antiquities and artworks retrieved from overseas has been allocated to the Tibet Museum in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to a teleconference Sunday.

Starting in March, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has tracked and identified these items as being illegally trafficked overseas and lodged a request for their repatriation. After a series of procedures, the 12 cultural items were returned and delivered to Beijing in July.

Following examination, experts determined that the earliest items date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and show classic features of southwestern culture in Chinese history, along with high historical, artistic and scientific values.

