Monday, August 08, 2022

Liangjiahe Village: Growing rich from agritourism in the hills of Shaanxi

By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 15:26, August 08, 2022

Ariel photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows Liangjiahe, once a barren and desolate village on the loess plateau in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, has been successful in growing high-quality apples and promoting rural tourism. Local residents’ incomes have increased significantly, and they have resettled into new larger buildings in the town. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Ning)


