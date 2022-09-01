China's Shaanxi makes solid progress in high-quality development

Xinhua) 09:24, September 01, 2022

XI'AN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has made solid strides in high-quality development over the last decade, after pushing forward reform and innovation, according to a press briefing held on Wednesday.

Shaanxi's GDP was 2.98 trillion yuan (about 432.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, with an average annual growth of 7.3 percent over the last 10 years, said Liu Guozhong, secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The province has also promoted the coordinated development of its urban and rural regions, with its urbanization rate rising 13.9 percentage points over the 10 years.

Shaanxi has accelerated its construction of a modern industrial system, developing the new-energy vehicle and high-end liquid crystal panel sectors into pillar industries of smart manufacturing.

It has boosted scientific and technological innovation capacities in fields such as large aircraft, lunar exploration, Mars exploration, BeiDou Navigation and manned deep-diving missions.

Shaanxi has greatly boosted its environmental protection work, resulting in the recovery of its biodiversity. Over 90 percent of the water in Shaanxi's major rivers is of good quality.

Over the last decade, the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents have grown at average annual rates of 8.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively. A total of 4.65 million local residents have been lifted out of poverty.

Shaanxi has made new breakthroughs in climbing the value chain by seizing the historic opportunities of global industrial chain transfers and supply chain restructuring, said Zhao Yide, governor of Shaanxi.

