Giant panda gives birth to her first cub at breeding base in NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 10:35, September 21, 2022

Giant panda An An takes care of her cub at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Qinling Giant Panda Research Center)

After 111 days of pregnancy, a giant panda named An An gave birth to a female cub on September 19 at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the CCTV news app has reported.

The cub, which is An An's first, weighed 132.8 grams upon its birth and is in good condition at present.

An An, born in 2013, completed natural mating at the end of May 2022.

The Qinling Giant Panda Research Center is one of the three major panda research centers in China. There are currently 37 artificially bred giant pandas at the breeding base.

Giant panda An An takes care of her cub at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Qinling Giant Panda Research Center)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)