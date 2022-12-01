Home>>
Zhao Gang appointed acting governor of China's Shaanxi Province
(Xinhua) 14:38, December 01, 2022
XI'AN, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Gang has been appointed deputy governor and acting governor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to a decision of the standing committee of the provincial legislature on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the 37th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress has accepted the resignation of Zhao Yide from the post of provincial governor.
