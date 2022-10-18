An American's choice of living in Weinan

Weinan is a beautiful city located in Shaanxi Province. Ten years ago, Robert Lee Caden, an American, came to China. Impressed by the spectacular natural landscape, delicious food, and ample cultural resources in Weinan, he decided to settle down there, where he also met his soulmate and started a family.

Let's travel with Robert to see the beauty of this ancient city!

