Enchanting sea of clouds on Nangong Mountain
(People's Daily App) 15:27, November 04, 2022
Rolling mist, imposing mountains and luxuriant vegetation — a sea of drifting clouds transforms Nangong Mountain into a mysterious wonderland in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
