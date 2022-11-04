Languages

Friday, November 04, 2022

Enchanting sea of clouds on Nangong Mountain

(People's Daily App) 15:27, November 04, 2022

Rolling mist, imposing mountains and luxuriant vegetation — a sea of drifting clouds transforms Nangong Mountain into a mysterious wonderland in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

