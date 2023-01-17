Home>>
Wang Weizhong elected governor of China's Guangdong
(Xinhua) 11:10, January 17, 2023
GUANGZHOU, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Weizhong was elected governor of south China's Guangdong Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.
The 14th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
