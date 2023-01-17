We Are China

Wang Weizhong elected governor of China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 11:10, January 17, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Weizhong was elected governor of south China's Guangdong Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.

The 14th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)