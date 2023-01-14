China's Guizhou reports robust growth in digital economy

Xinhua) 10:16, January 14, 2023

GUIYANG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Guizhou Province registered robust growth in the digital economy in 2022, with its growth rate ranking top in the country for seven consecutive years, local authorities said Friday.

In 2022, Guizhou accelerated the development of the big-data industry and the province's added value of the electronic information manufacturing industry rose by more than 60 percent, according to a government work report delivered by Li Bingjun, governor of the province.

The income from Guizhou's software and information technology service industries surged by 99.7 percent in the year, Li noted.

In 2023, Guizhou's GDP is expected to grow by around 6 percent to reach 2.2 trillion yuan (around 327 billion U.S. dollars), with the digital economy accounting for around 40 percent of its GDP, according to the report.

The province will also vigorously develop the cloud service industry to further boost income and speed up the development of data circulation services.

