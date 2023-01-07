SW China's Guizhou sets up fever clinics to meet medical needs of villagers

Xinhua) 10:02, January 07, 2023

Medical workers send medicines to villagers in Shuangtang Village of Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.

Guizhou has set up fever clinics in villages and sent medical teams to carry out diagnosis and treatment to meet the medical needs of local villagers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Medical workers send medicines to villagers in Haifa Village of Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.

Medical workers visit the homes of local villagers in Shuangtang Village of Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.

Medical workers visit the homes of local villagers in Haifa Village of Zhongshan District of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2023.

